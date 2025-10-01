UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

UNICEF India has unveiled the pioneering Child Protection Innovation Fund, focusing on technology-led solutions to protect children, according to officials.

The newly launched fund aims to enhance the child protection workforce, help adolescent girls, and bolster online safety measures, as per a UNICEF statement.

Following a nationwide call for inventions from selected UNICEF intervention states in May 2025, three innovations were shortlisted. Ultimately, SponsorSmart, a WhatsApp-based sponsorship platform, was awarded the top prize by a jury from CIFF, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and the UN Office at Vienna, for its promising digital-first approach.

SponsorSmart's platform allows families to apply for sponsorship support digitally, reducing the need for multiple office visits, and saving valuable time for applicants. Its priority engine identifies the most vulnerable children in a transparent manner.

