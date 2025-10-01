Left Menu

Sardar Sarovar Dam Reaches Maximum Level Amid Navratri Celebrations

Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada has reached its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters amid Navratri celebrations. Chief Minister Patel performed Jal Poojan at the site, which is crucial for water supply and power generation in the region. The dam continues to support Gujarat's water and agricultural needs.

Sardar Sarovar Dam Reaches Maximum Level Amid Navratri Celebrations
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River, crucial for Gujarat's water and agricultural needs, has achieved its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters during the Navratri festival. In a ceremony marked by traditional Vedic chants, Chief Minister Patel led the 'Jal Poojan' at this landmark project, underscoring its vital role in the state's development.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in 2017, it has reached full capacity six times, holding 9,460 million cubic meters of water. This project not only provides drinking water to millions across Gujarat but also supports extensive irrigation efforts. This year's monsoon season saw active water distribution through schemes benefiting North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions.

As preparations gear up for the National Unity Parade coinciding with Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister inspected arrangements at the site of the annual event. The dam's completion highlights the swift execution under PM Modi, with pivotal additions like the installation of 30 gates being completed ahead of schedule. The dam remains central to electricity generation, with significant output recorded during the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

