Jammu and Kashmir Bank Celebrates 88th Foundation Day
Jammu and Kashmir Bank celebrated its 88th foundation day by honoring Maharaja Hari Singh's pioneering role in its inception. The bank's MD & CEO, Amitava Chatterjee, emphasized the institution's integral role in socioeconomic transformation while aspiring to elevate the bank to new heights.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank marked its 88th foundation day on Wednesday with a commemorative function, honoring the vision of its founder, Maharaja Hari Singh. Celebrations were held at the bank's Corporate Headquarters, led by MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee.
Chatterjee paid tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, acknowledging his foresight in establishing a financial institution that has significantly contributed to the economic empowerment and social transformation of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Looking ahead, Chatterjee underscored the bank's mission to advance its socio-economic impact in its core areas, aiming to continue the founder's dream and transform the bank into one of the country's leading financial institutions.
