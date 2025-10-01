Uttarakhand's Dhami and Nation Celebrate Vijayadashami with Messages of Righteousness and Unity
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his Vijayadashami greetings, emphasizing the festival's symbolism of good over evil. He urged citizens to follow virtue and truth. President Droupadi Murmu also sent wishes, highlighting unity. Celebrations, including effigy burnings, mark Lord Rama's victory over Ravana throughout India.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings on Wednesday to the people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami, emphasizing the festival's message of righteousness prevailing over unrighteousness.
He urged citizens to renounce inner evils and embrace virtue, stressing the importance of truth and collaboration to enhance social harmony. Dhami reiterated the festival's lesson that standing with truth ensures victory, encouraging people to learn from Lord Ram's teachings to improve their lives.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and his wife, Geeta Dhami, observed Kanya Pujan during Mahanavami, honoring Goddess Durga's divine form. President Droupadi Murmu echoed the festival's ideals, calling for unity, justice, and equality nationwide while addressing the celebrations of Vijayadashami across India, which commemorate Lord Rama's triumph over Ravana.
