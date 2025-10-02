Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

The partial government shutdown that began this Wednesday is putting policymakers and investors in a tough spot, depriving them of critical economic data at a time of heightened uncertainty about the US economy. The ripple effects are being felt immediately as key economic reports are delayed.

The delays could impact the Federal Reserve's ability to make informed decisions on interest rates, especially since new data might not be available before their next meeting. With inflation still climbing, and unemployment rising, the Fed is in a tricky position with few signals available to guide its actions.

On Wall Street, there seems to be a sense of tentative calm, as many businesses turn to private data sources amid the shutdown. The key question remains whether this patchwork of private and delayed governmental data can adequately inform economic stakeholders in the event of a prolonged shutdown.

