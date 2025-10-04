Haryana pays Rs 543.66 cr MSP to farmers for kharif crops so far

During the Kharif procurement season 2025-26 in Haryana, so far payments totalling Rs 543.66 crore have been directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts, ensuring timely payment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), an official statement said here on Saturday.

Paddy is being procured from farmers registered on the ''Meri Fasal Mera Byora'' portal. So far, paddy has been procured from 63,356 farmers registered on the portal in the state.

The statement quoting a spokesperson for the Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on Saturday stated that a total of 8,92,943.07 metric tonnes of paddy have arrived at mandis across the state, while 3,10,821.24 metric tonnes have already been lifted from the mandis. The total quantity of paddy procured so far stands at 7,20,025.68 metric tonnes.

The spokesperson added that the Food and Civil Supplies Department has procured the highest quantity of paddy since September 22, during the ongoing Kharif season. The department has procured 4,25,680.39 metric tonnes, HAFED has procured 2,09,796.67 metric tonnes, and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation has procured 84,548.61 metric tons of paddy.

Paddy procurement in Haryana is being carried out through the combined efforts of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, HAFED, and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.

Farmers have been urged to bring their produce to the 'mandis' only after thorough drying and cleaning, in accordance with the standards set by the Government of India (a maximum moisture content of 17 per cent).

Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement, and the lifting of paddy from mandis is being expedited to ensure efficiency, he said.

