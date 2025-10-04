Himachal CM launches Doodh Protsahan Yojana; announces new dairy, transport subsidies

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the Doodh Protsahan Yojana and a freight subsidy scheme from the Arki Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

Under the Doodh Protsahan Yojana, farmers registered with private milk cooperatives and selling milk to them will receive an incentive of Rs 3 per litre, directly credited to their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a statement issued here said.

The freight subsidy for milk collected by private cooperatives has been increased from Rs 1.50 to Rs 3 per litre. Sukhu said the move would benefit thousands of farmers. He added that milk processing facilities are being expanded through MilkFed.

The chief minister disbursed Rs 1.45 crore through DBT to 8,000 livestock farmers associated with private cooperatives, including Gau Amrit Samiti, Paplota Samiti and Amrit Dhara Samiti in Solan, and Kamdhenu Samiti and Kehlur Doosh Samiti in Bilaspur, for the months of July and August.

He said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country where cow milk is purchased at Rs 51 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 61 per litre through the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation.

Additionally, these cooperatives received Rs 1.59 crore as transport subsidy at the revised rate of Rs 3 per litre. Earlier, the rate was Rs 1.50 per litre. The initiatives are expected to bring an annual financial benefit of Rs 18.24 crore to farmers, the statement added.

Sukhu also distributed Rs 28.80 lakh to eight self-help groups in Arki under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, and Rs 34.20 lakh to 10 progressive milk producers of Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch, Namhol. He launched a mobile app for the convenience of truck operators.

A campaign to form milk cooperative societies was launched in June 2025, and 320 cooperatives have been set up so far. The government aims to establish a cooperative in every gram panchayat with significant milk availability.

Sukhu announced plans to set up a milk processing unit in Arki and assured that a Block Development Office would be opened in Darlaghat after a feasibility study.

He said the state government is working on a scheme to support truck operators, offering a 40 per cent subsidy for converting diesel trucks into e-trucks. The scheme will benefit operators in Darlaghat and Barmana.

At a public meeting in Darlaghat, Sukhu said the government has increased milk procurement prices by Rs 21 in the last two years. Cow dung is being purchased at Rs 3 per kilogram. Minimum support prices are also being provided for naturally grown maize, wheat, barley and raw turmeric.

''Today is just the beginning. This process will not stop. In the coming time, farmers will receive even more benefits,'' he said. A new scheme to strengthen the rural economy is also in the pipeline.

''I, being from a rural background, can well understand the day-to-day problems faced by villagers. I intend to formulate schemes for the larger benefit of farmers and will ensure they are implemented in the right perspective,'' he added.

Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar said the government is working under the slogan ''Let's go to the village'' and acknowledged Kamdhenu's role in enhancing women's financial status. He said a new milk plant is being constructed at Dhagwar in Kangra with a capacity of 2 lakh litres per day.

He added that if farmers cannot reach veterinary dispensaries, doctors will visit them for health check-ups. Clusters of three to four panchayats will be formed for this purpose to improve livestock breeds and boost farmers' income.

