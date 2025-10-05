Left Menu

Iran's Bold Monetary Overhaul: Trimming Four Zeros

Iran's parliament approved a plan to remove four zeros from its currency to simplify financial transactions. The move aims to counter years of high inflation, which has devalued the rial. With a gradual transition planned over five years, the change remains controversial among policymakers.

Updated: 05-10-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:24 IST
In a significant development, Iranian lawmakers have approved a monetary overhaul aimed at removing four zeros from the national currency. This decision follows years of debilitating inflation, which has significantly devalued the rial, making everyday financial transactions cumbersome for citizens.

The parliamentary approval, reported by state media, marks the culmination of prolonged debates and negotiations. With inflation rates exceeding 35%, the currency value has dropped to 1,150,000 rials per dollar, as evidenced by currency tracker bonbast.com. Experts believe the overhaul will simplify transactions, although it won't change the currency denomination overnight.

The central bank now faces the task of facilitating this transition over a period of two years, followed by a three-year phase where both old and new denominations will coexist. However, the policy faces criticism, with certain officials arguing for the need to enhance the currency's intrinsic value rather than merely altering its numerical representation.

