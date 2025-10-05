Russian Airstrikes Impact Ukrainian Energy Sector

In a series of overnight airstrikes, Russian forces have targeted Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, especially affecting the southeastern Zaporizhzhia and northern Chernihiv regions. The attacks, confirmed by Kyiv's energy ministry, have left a significant number of consumers without power.

The strikes compel Ukrainian authorities to impose emergency power outages in the affected regions, highlighting the increasing difficulties faced by civilians amid the ongoing military conflict. Zaporizhzhia bore the brunt with substantial power disruptions as efforts to restore services continue.

Saturday's assault further stretched to the Sumy region, adding to the escalating tension across northern Ukraine. The situation remains fluid as both regions try to grapple with the infrastructural damages and the resultant humanitarian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)