Centre's Swift Action to Aid Rain-Affected Maharashtra Farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a visit to Maharashtra, announced that the central government will provide comprehensive support to farmers hit hard by recent torrential rains.

Shah highlighted the devastating impact on over 60 lakh hectares of farmland, emphasizing the Centre's commitment to ensuring swift relief efforts. The announcement came amidst a farmers' rally in the Ahilyanagar district.

The government released over Rs 3,132 crore from previous commitments, while the Maharashtra state government injected an additional Rs 2,215 crore to assist over 31 lakh affected farmers. Measures include cash assistance, loan recovery suspension, and tax relief.

