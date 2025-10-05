Left Menu

Ethanol Blending Revolutionizes India's Sugar Mills Under Modi Government

Union Minister Amit Shah praises the positive impact of ethanol blending on India's sugar mills, emphasizing its role in transforming balance sheets under the Modi government. He assures Maharashtra farmers affected by heavy rains of all possible support, while also inaugurating developments at a sugar cooperative in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized the transformative impact of ethanol blending on India's sugar sector, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the progress. Speaking at a farmers' rally in Maharashtra, he outlined the benefits that sugar mills have accrued since adopting ethanol as a key product.

Shah reiterated the government's commitment to support farmers in Maharashtra affected by recent heavy rains, promising all necessary assistance. The Union Minister also hailed local leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for their swift action in seeking aid for the state's aggrieved farmers.

Highlighting the state's proactive measures, Shah expressed optimism about the future. He urged sugar cooperatives to modernize and focus on ethanol production, especially during non-crushing seasons, to ensure sustainable growth. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's controversial levy on sugar mills to support flood-hit farmers sparked mixed reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

