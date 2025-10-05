Left Menu

NHPC's SUMP: A Pathway to Arunachal Pradesh's Sustainable Future

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is advancing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The project aims to generate sustainable hydropower, regulate river flow, and ensure community welfare. Through dialogue with local leaders, NHPC emphasizes transparent collaboration for ecological stability and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:11 IST
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has reiterated its dedication to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a significant initiative aimed at boosting Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower capacity while ensuring environmental and community preservation. NHPC officials discussed the project's benefits at a recent consultative meeting with local leaders.

Held at the NHPC office in Pasighat, the meeting included representatives from the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), and district authorities. NHPC's general manager, Amar Nath Jha, highlighted the project's objectives of flood moderation, water security, and renewable energy production, alongside long-term ecological stability.

Jha assured transparency and collaboration, engaging with ABK and SIFF presidents to address environmental and welfare concerns. NHPC emphasized the importance of creating awareness and involving communities in developing a detailed project report, impact assessments, and a comprehensive management plan to balance hydropower and community needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

