Tragic Balcony Fall Claims Life of Young Boy

An eight-year-old boy, Raunak, tragically died after falling from a second-floor balcony where he was playing with his younger brother. Despite rushing him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem was conducted, and the body was later returned to the grieving family.

Updated: 05-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:01 IST
An eight-year-old boy lost his life tragically after falling from a second-floor balcony, local police reported on Sunday.

According to police, the youngster, identified as Raunak, was playing with his younger brother when he climbed onto the balcony grill. He lost his balance and fell to the street below.

Despite swift action from his family, who rushed him to a nearby hospital, the boy succumbed to his injuries. The boy's father, a laborer, informed officers about the incident. A post-mortem was carried out and his body was handed back to the family.

