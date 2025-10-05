Left Menu

OPEC+ Alliance Agrees on Modest Oil Production Boost Amid Steady Economic Outlook

The OPEC+ alliance, after a virtual meeting, announced an increase of oil production by 137,000 barrels per day for November, following the same increase in October. This decision reflects a steady global economic outlook. Saudi Arabia and Russia play key roles in this alliance’s decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:03 IST
OPEC+ Alliance Agrees on Modest Oil Production Boost Amid Steady Economic Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The OPEC+ alliance, comprising oil-exporting nations, has agreed to a modest increase in oil output, citing a stable global economic environment. The alliance will boost production by 137,000 barrels per day in November, continuing the increase from October.

This increment comes amidst ongoing adjustments after previously announced production cuts for 2023 and 2024. The alliance emphasized that the decision reflects current market conditions, although they remain open to pausing or reversing this strategy as necessary.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are key players within the 22-member coalition, which also includes nations like Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait. Their next meeting is scheduled for November 2, where further strategies may be discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global
2
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
3
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
4
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025