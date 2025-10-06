FDA Imposes New Rules on Indonesian Imports

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced stringent new import certification requirements targeting shrimp and spices from Indonesia. This decision comes in response to radioactive contamination incidents reported earlier.

In a statement released on its official website, the FDA highlighted safety concerns as the driving factor behind these regulatory changes.

The new requirements will come into effect on October 31, 2025, and are specifically applicable to imports from designated regions in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)