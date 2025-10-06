Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi Elected as Japan's First Female Prime Minister: Market Reactions

Japanese stocks hit record highs and the yen fell after dovish fiscal and monetary advocate Sanae Takaichi was elected as the new leader of Japan's ruling party, making her the first female prime minister. This occurred amid a global market fluctuation influenced by U.S. government uncertainties and oil production adjustments.

Japanese stocks soared, reaching an unprecedented peak as the yen tumbled following the election of Sanae Takaichi as the leader of Japan's ruling party, positioning her to become the country's first female prime minister. This triggered expectations of fiscal stimulus, propelling the Nikkei index to new heights.

As investors navigated the upheaval caused by the U.S. government shutdown, alternative assets such as gold and bitcoin demonstrated notable gains. Gold reached a record high above $3,900, and bitcoin surged to unprecedented levels, reflecting a shift towards these assets as a hedge against instability.

Oil prices also reacted to the market dynamics, with OPEC+ deciding to modestly increase production in November. The change aims to address potential supply concerns, while differing views between Russia and Saudi Arabia on output adjustments highlight ongoing tensions within the oil-producing alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

