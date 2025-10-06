Arunachal Pradesh Launches Historic Commercial Coal Mining

The Namchik-Namphuk coal block in Arunachal Pradesh has been officially inaugurated, ushering in the state's inaugural commercial coal mining venture, according to government officials.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, alongside Chief Minister Pema Khandu, conducted the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony for the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block situated at Longtom in the Kharsang Sub-Division.

First allocated in 2003 but delayed by various hurdles, the coal block—boasting an estimated 1.5 crore tonnes of reserves—was rejuvenated through a 2022 auction. This opening also paved the way for private investment, aiming to yield roughly Rs 100 crore annually for the state coffers, as per Khandu.

