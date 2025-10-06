Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Historic Commercial Coal Mining

The Namchik-Namphuk coal block in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated, marking the state's first commercial coal mining operation. Estimated reserves total 1.5 crore tonnes. Revived by a 2022 auction, the project promises Rs 100 crore in annual revenue and local job generation, fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:28 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Historic Commercial Coal Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Namchik-Namphuk coal block in Arunachal Pradesh has been officially inaugurated, ushering in the state's inaugural commercial coal mining venture, according to government officials.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, alongside Chief Minister Pema Khandu, conducted the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony for the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block situated at Longtom in the Kharsang Sub-Division.

First allocated in 2003 but delayed by various hurdles, the coal block—boasting an estimated 1.5 crore tonnes of reserves—was rejuvenated through a 2022 auction. This opening also paved the way for private investment, aiming to yield roughly Rs 100 crore annually for the state coffers, as per Khandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025