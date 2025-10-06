Left Menu

National Gold Prices Reach Record Heights Amid Economic Uncertainties

Gold prices soared to a record high, driven by safe-haven demand amid economic uncertainties and U.S. government shutdown. Silver followed suit, reaching unprecedented levels. Analysts attribute this surge to economic concerns, geopolitical events, and investor interest as the market anticipates further gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:38 IST
National Gold Prices Reach Record Heights Amid Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices took a significant leap on Monday, reaching a staggering Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams in the national capital, marking a fresh peak as investors flock to the safe-haven asset amidst global economic uncertainties.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that gold of 99.9 percent purity saw an unprecedented rise, closing at Rs 1,20,600 on the previous Friday. Locally, gold of 99.5 percent purity jumped similarly, hitting a record Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams.

Economic experts note that concerns over a prolonged U.S. government shutdown are driving the demand. Silver prices also saw robust gains, reaching new records. Internationally, spot gold and silver rose significantly, with analysts anticipating further market momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025