Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global stock markets are climbing to unprecedented peaks, unfazed by geopolitical tensions. Tokyo, Taipei, and Seoul's markets surged to new highs, following Wall Street's lead. The FTSE, DAX, and STOXX 600 are poised to extend their record runs as trading resumes.

The Venezuelan political crisis has seemingly left risk sentiment intact. Oil and defense shares are on the rise, while crude oil traders remain uncertain of long-term impacts, especially with the U.S. embargo on Venezuela still in play. President Trump plans to discuss oil output with U.S. executives, but any significant increases are distant prospects according to analysts.

Meanwhile, macroeconomic indicators loom large, with key consumer inflation data from Europe expected, and U.S. job reports, including the critical non-farm payrolls, are anticipated. Currency markets are largely ignoring fluctuations, barring oil-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar. Investors remain highly sensitive to U.S. monetary policy signals.