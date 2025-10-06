Rescue Mission in Khunti: Two Trafficked Tribal Girls Return Home

In a significant bust of a trafficking ring, two young tribal girls from the Khunti district of Jharkhand were rescued in Delhi after being lured into domestic servitude.

According to Khunti District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Altaf Khan, the girls, both 15 and from the Karra block, wound up working under duress at separate locations in the capital. The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Jharkhand government's Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Centre (IRRC) team, facilitated the rescue.

Post-rescue, the girls were temporarily housed at the Asha Kiran Institute before being reunited with their families. Authorities are now scrutinizing the parents' possible complicity and their failure to report the disappearance of their daughters months prior.