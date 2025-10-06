Left Menu

Rescue Mission in Khunti: Two Trafficked Tribal Girls Return Home

Two tribal girls from Jharkhand's Khunti district were rescued from Delhi, where they were trafficked and forced into domestic work. Authorities returned them to their parents while investigating the parents' involvement. The joint effort between Delhi Police and Jharkhand's IRRC highlighted the ongoing issue of child trafficking in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khunti | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust of a trafficking ring, two young tribal girls from the Khunti district of Jharkhand were rescued in Delhi after being lured into domestic servitude.

According to Khunti District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Altaf Khan, the girls, both 15 and from the Karra block, wound up working under duress at separate locations in the capital. The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Jharkhand government's Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Centre (IRRC) team, facilitated the rescue.

Post-rescue, the girls were temporarily housed at the Asha Kiran Institute before being reunited with their families. Authorities are now scrutinizing the parents' possible complicity and their failure to report the disappearance of their daughters months prior.

