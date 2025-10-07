MMC Port Holdings Delays IPO Until After 2025 Financial Results

Malaysia's MMC Port Holdings has announced a delay in its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), now pushed to next year. The company aims to incorporate its comprehensive financial results for 2025 in the offer, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The IPO, originally slated for the fourth quarter of 2025, is projected to raise over $1.5 billion, potentially marking the largest public listing since IHH Healthcare's $2.1 billion launch in 2012. This postponement is part of MMC Port's strategy to provide more detailed financial disclosures and consider recent industry and operational changes.

Despite strong interest from investors, MMC Port has opted to revisit the timing, with updated plans expected to be communicated soon. The company did not respond to requests for comments on the matter as of Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)