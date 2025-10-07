Left Menu

MMC Port Holdings Delays IPO Until After 2025 Financial Results

MMC Port Holdings has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) to next year to include full-year 2025 financial results. Initially aimed for late 2025, the IPO is expected to raise over $1.5 billion. The company will announce a revised timeline after considering recent industry developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:52 IST
MMC Port Holdings Delays IPO Until After 2025 Financial Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's MMC Port Holdings has announced a delay in its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), now pushed to next year. The company aims to incorporate its comprehensive financial results for 2025 in the offer, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The IPO, originally slated for the fourth quarter of 2025, is projected to raise over $1.5 billion, potentially marking the largest public listing since IHH Healthcare's $2.1 billion launch in 2012. This postponement is part of MMC Port's strategy to provide more detailed financial disclosures and consider recent industry and operational changes.

Despite strong interest from investors, MMC Port has opted to revisit the timing, with updated plans expected to be communicated soon. The company did not respond to requests for comments on the matter as of Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

 India
2
Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

 India
3
Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

 Global
4
Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025