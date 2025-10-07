Tesla's Berlin Plant Unveils Cost-Effective Model Y

Tesla is making headlines once again with its latest announcement about the Model Y at their Berlin plant. The plant manager revealed that a new, stripped-down version of the Model Y will soon be available at a reduced cost.

An editor at Electrek highlighted that this version is expected to be about 10% more affordable than previous models. This adjustment aligns with Tesla's ongoing strategy to promote electric vehicle affordability and expand its customer base.

The announcement is considered a significant step in Tesla's mission to make sustainable transportation accessible to a broader audience, potentially boosting sales in European markets.

