Ukraine Seeks 30% Boost in Gas Imports Amid Ongoing Russian Airstrikes

Ukraine is aiming to increase its natural gas imports by 30% following devastating Russian airstrikes on its energy infrastructure. The energy minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has engaged in discussions with G7 countries to address this issue, highlighting the damage to regional gas and power facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid relentless Russian airstrikes targeting its energy infrastructure, Ukraine plans to boost its natural gas imports by 30%. The country's energy minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, announced this intention during a briefing in Kyiv, noting significant damages.

Hrynchuk has initiated discussions with G7 countries to secure additional gas supplies. She pointed out that the airstrikes have severely impacted Ukraine's gas production capacity and targeted crucial power transmission facilities in frontline regions.

While specific damage reports remain undisclosed, the country's strategy now includes increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to mitigate the crisis stemming from Russia's consistent bombings since the 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

