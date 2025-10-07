Left Menu

Balancing Innovation: The Regulatory Tightrope in Fintech

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam emphasized the need for a shift from institution-based to activity-based regulation to foster innovation. He warned against restrictive regulations that could stifle growth and highlighted the transformative role of AI in re-engineering processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:22 IST
Balancing Innovation: The Regulatory Tightrope in Fintech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam cautioned against heavy-handed regulations that may stifle innovation during his speech at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. He urged a transition from institution-based to activity-based regulation to ensure that innovation thrives domestically rather than moving to friendlier shores.

Subrahmanyam argued for nimble, adaptable regulatory practices, including the creation of regulatory sandboxes, to foster Fintech's potential. He criticized the current regulatory approach, which often treats institutions monolithically rather than adapting to the specific activities they undertake.

Highlighting the influence of artificial intelligence, Subrahmanyam suggested AI will lead to job evolution rather than elimination. He pointed out that such technological advances will require ongoing dialogue between regulators and the Fintech sector to balance innovation and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arvind Kejriwal's New Bungalow: A Fresh Start at Lodhi Estate

Arvind Kejriwal's New Bungalow: A Fresh Start at Lodhi Estate

 India
2
Pastor and Rowdy Impersonators Under Investigation for Dharmasthala Temple Allegation

Pastor and Rowdy Impersonators Under Investigation for Dharmasthala Temple A...

 India
3
Brian Lara Advocates Heartfelt Commitment to Revive West Indies Test Cricket

Brian Lara Advocates Heartfelt Commitment to Revive West Indies Test Cricket

 India
4
Newborn Achyuth: A Symbol of Hope and Heritage

Newborn Achyuth: A Symbol of Hope and Heritage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025