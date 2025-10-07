Ukrainian Drone Targets Russian Nuclear Plant
Russia's state nuclear energy company reported a Ukrainian drone's attempt to strike a nuclear plant in Voronezh, Russia, near the Ukraine border. The drone crashed into a cooling tower but did not cause any damage, according to Rosenergoatom's statement.
A Ukrainian drone attempted to target a nuclear plant in Russia's Voronezh region, which shares a border with Ukraine, according to the Russian state nuclear energy company.
Rosenergoatom, the company in charge of the plant, confirmed that the drone crashed into a cooling tower but reported no damage from the incident.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, especially concerning crucial infrastructure targets.
