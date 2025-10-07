India's Renewable Surge: Solar and Wind Power Transform the Energy Landscape

India has made remarkable strides in harnessing renewable energy, with the first half of 2025 seeing unprecedented growth in solar and wind power output. A report by global energy think tank Ember revealed that these advancements have cut emissions in the power sector by a significant 24 million tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Solar power alone increased by 17 terawatt-hours (TWh), marking a 25 percent rise from the previous year, contributing 9.2 percent to India's total electricity generation. Concurrently, wind power jumped by 11 TWh, amounting to a 29 percent increase, now representing 5.1 percent of the nation's electricity mix.

This burgeoning clean energy has outpaced the overall electricity demand growth, which only increased by 1.3 percent, the slowest since the pandemic. With a milder climate and reduced industrial activity curbing energy consumption, India's reliance on coal and gas has diminished, paving the way for a cleaner energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)