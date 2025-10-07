Canada Faces Growing Trade Challenges Amid Exports Decline

Canada's trade deficit surged to C$6.32 billion in August as declining exports outpaced a modest rise in imports, according to official figures released on Tuesday. The deficit was driven by reduced shipments not only to the U.S. but also globally, reflecting broader economic challenges.

The trade figures come amid a year marked by economic turbulence, including the impact of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump, forcing Canadian businesses to adjust their supply chains away from their main trading partner. August's figures were worse than anticipated by analysts, who had projected a smaller deficit.

Despite a slight bounce-back in Canada's export share to the U.S., concerns linger as exports to non-U.S. countries declined for the third consecutive month. The Canadian dollar weakened slightly on the news, while government bond yields experienced marginal increases.

