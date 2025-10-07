Left Menu

Racial Discrimination in Delhi: A Woman from Meghalaya Speaks Out

A woman from Meghalaya shared her experience of facing racial slurs in Delhi through a video. She reported two separate incidents involving groups of men in Kamla Nagar and a Delhi Metro train. Despite being in her own country, she expressed feeling unwelcome and called for an end to discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:58 IST
Racial Discrimination in Delhi: A Woman from Meghalaya Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman originally from Meghalaya has taken to social media to voice her experience of racial discrimination in India's capital.

According to her account, she encountered racial slurs in two separate interactions, one in Kamla Nagar involving men on a scooter and another inside a Delhi Metro train.

The Delhi Police have acknowledged the video and are currently investigating the claims, though they noted no formal complaint has yet been filed.

TRENDING

1
Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

 Global
2
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

 India
4
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025