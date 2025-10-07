Racial Discrimination in Delhi: A Woman from Meghalaya Speaks Out
A woman from Meghalaya shared her experience of facing racial slurs in Delhi through a video. She reported two separate incidents involving groups of men in Kamla Nagar and a Delhi Metro train. Despite being in her own country, she expressed feeling unwelcome and called for an end to discrimination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman originally from Meghalaya has taken to social media to voice her experience of racial discrimination in India's capital.
According to her account, she encountered racial slurs in two separate interactions, one in Kamla Nagar involving men on a scooter and another inside a Delhi Metro train.
The Delhi Police have acknowledged the video and are currently investigating the claims, though they noted no formal complaint has yet been filed.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Sikh Group Challenges Islamophobia Definition Over Discrimination Fears
Religious Discrimination Allegations Erupt Over Hospital Treatment in Uttar Pradesh
Religious Discrimination Allegation Ignites Controversy in UP Hospital
Venugopal Accuses Centre of Discrimination in Disaster Relief Funds for Kerala