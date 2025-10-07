Wall Street Indices Surge Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations

On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indices opened on a high note, just a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked record closing highs. Investors turned their attention towards the Federal Reserve, seeking policy guidance from upcoming speakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average exhibited a modest increase of 5.9 points, or 0.01%, at the opening bell, reaching 46,700.9. Following suit, the S&P 500 also rose by 5.9 points, equivalent to a 0.09% gain, settling at 6,746.14.

The Nasdaq Composite added 30.7 points, marking a 0.13% rise, bringing it to 22,972.369, as investors remained keen on potential monetary policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)