Wall Street Indices Surge Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations

Wall Street's main indices saw an uptick on Tuesday morning, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs. Investor attention is now directed towards the Federal Reserve, awaiting policy signals from key speakers. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq experienced slight gains in early trading sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indices opened on a high note, just a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked record closing highs. Investors turned their attention towards the Federal Reserve, seeking policy guidance from upcoming speakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average exhibited a modest increase of 5.9 points, or 0.01%, at the opening bell, reaching 46,700.9. Following suit, the S&P 500 also rose by 5.9 points, equivalent to a 0.09% gain, settling at 6,746.14.

The Nasdaq Composite added 30.7 points, marking a 0.13% rise, bringing it to 22,972.369, as investors remained keen on potential monetary policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

