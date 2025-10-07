Swiss Companies Pledge $7 Billion in U.S. Energy Investments Amid Tariff Talks

In a strategic move to mitigate trade tensions, Swiss firms Mercuria and Partners Group have collectively committed over $6 billion to U.S. energy investments. This pledge forms part of a broader effort to lower tariffs imposed by Washington, which stunned Switzerland earlier this year.

Efforts escalated after President Donald Trump's decision to levy 39% import tariffs on Swiss products, citing the U.S. trade deficit. In response, these Swiss companies are working closely with their government, aiming to counterbalance the trade deficit by intensifying U.S. energy purchases.

The Swiss government's package, including potential enhancements to the U.S.-Mexico natural gas pipeline and renewable energy projects, underscores the urgency of reaching an agreement that will alleviate the additional tariff burdens. Discussions continue as Switzerland pushes for a swift resolution.

