Left Menu

NPCI Unveils Cutting-Edge UPI Enhancements with Global Integration

The National Payments Corporation of India has launched several UPI-related initiatives, including on-device biometric authentication and Aadhaar-based Face Authentication for UPI PIN management. A new cash withdrawal mode via UPI at Micro ATMs has been introduced. NPCI also partners with PayPal to enable global UPI payments in Indian rupees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:26 IST
NPCI Unveils Cutting-Edge UPI Enhancements with Global Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced a range of initiatives that enhance its unified payments interface (UPI) system, highlighting on-device biometric authentication to streamline transactions. The announcement came on Tuesday, during the annual Global Fintech Fest.

To bolster UPI's security and functionality, NPCI launched Aadhaar-based Face Authentication to facilitate biometric authentication for setting or resetting UPI PINs. Additionally, NPCI introduced a new cash withdrawal feature via UPI Cash Points operated by business correspondents, aiming to improve accessibility at Micro ATMs.

In a major international collaboration, NPCI partnered with PayPal to integrate UPI into PayPal World, enhancing cross-border payments for Indian users in their local currency. This partnership highlights NPCI's efforts to establish its global presence while ensuring seamless and secure payment solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025