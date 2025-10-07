NPCI Unveils Cutting-Edge UPI Enhancements with Global Integration

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced a range of initiatives that enhance its unified payments interface (UPI) system, highlighting on-device biometric authentication to streamline transactions. The announcement came on Tuesday, during the annual Global Fintech Fest.

To bolster UPI's security and functionality, NPCI launched Aadhaar-based Face Authentication to facilitate biometric authentication for setting or resetting UPI PINs. Additionally, NPCI introduced a new cash withdrawal feature via UPI Cash Points operated by business correspondents, aiming to improve accessibility at Micro ATMs.

In a major international collaboration, NPCI partnered with PayPal to integrate UPI into PayPal World, enhancing cross-border payments for Indian users in their local currency. This partnership highlights NPCI's efforts to establish its global presence while ensuring seamless and secure payment solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)