Judge Blocks Trump-Era Restrictions on Congressional Visits to ICE Facilities

A federal judge has thwarted Trump-era mandates limiting Congress members from conducting surprise inspections of immigrant detention centers. The ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington, D.C., challenges policies implemented by the Department of Homeland Security that classified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices as 'off-limits' for congressional oversight without a seven-day notice period.

The injunction comes in response to a lawsuit filed by twelve Democratic representatives, alleging that the June policies contradict federal law. These lawmakers, hailing from states such as California, Colorado, and New York, argue that unannounced visits are crucial due to frequent reports of substandard conditions and treatment within these facilities.

While the Department of Homeland Security and House Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse have yet to comment, the judicial decision reignites debates around immigration policy, particularly around unannounced facility inspections. Representative LaMonica McIver's recent arrest and subsequent legal battle highlight the ongoing conflict between legislative oversight and immigration enforcement protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)