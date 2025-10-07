Fuel Crisis in Bamako: A City Under Siege by Militants

Endless lines in front of Bamako's gas stations stretched late into Monday night, as residents struggled to find fuel amidst escalating shortages. The crisis stems from a blockade by al-Qaida-affiliated militants, severely disrupting fuel imports since early September.

The blockade has endangered transporters and destabilized Bamako's economy. Despite Mali's status as a leading gold producer, the nation remains underdeveloped, with half its population living below the poverty line. Efforts to import fuel via alternative routes have met with limited success and considerable peril.

Additionally, escalating militant attacks significantly undermine the authority of Mali's military junta, intensifying concerns over the country's governance and security. Analysts argue the blockade pressures residents to distance themselves from military authorities, eroding governmental legitimacy.

