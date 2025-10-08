Left Menu

South Korea Faces Challenges with New EU Steel Tariff Proposal

The European Commission's proposal to cut tariff-free steel import quotas and impose a 50% duty could hinder South Korean steel exports. The EU, however, may consider FTA countries in allocation. South Korea plans discussions with the EU to safeguard its export interests amid existing challenges from high U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-10-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 04:24 IST
South Korea Faces Challenges with New EU Steel Tariff Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea voiced concerns on Wednesday over the European Commission's latest proposal, which aims to drastically cut tariff-free quotas on steel imports and impose significant duties on excess shipments. The move is poised to adversely affect South Korean steel exports, a major contributor to the country's economy.

This proposal, targeting the protection of European steel manufacturers, would notably affect exports to the European Union. As the second-largest export destination for South Korean steelmakers, the EU's policy could reshape trade dynamics significantly, according to South Korea's industry ministry.

In response, South Korea is engaging with the EU, focusing on countries with existing free trade agreements. The nation hopes to negotiate favorable terms, and top trade officials are set to meet with EU representatives soon. Meanwhile, South Korean steel exports have already faced pressure from high U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
3
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025