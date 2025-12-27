Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Action Against Risky FTAs Threatening Kashmir's Apple Industry

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti voiced her opposition to FTAs with the European Union and the US, worried about their impact on Kashmir's apple industry. Citing issues from a previous deal with New Zealand, she urged the Chief Minister to address these concerns to protect local fruit growers.

Updated: 27-12-2025 19:57 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Urges Action Against Risky FTAs Threatening Kashmir's Apple Industry
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti expressed staunch opposition to any potential free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States, citing adverse impacts witnessed from a similar agreement with New Zealand. She highlighted the threat such treaties pose to Kashmir's apple growers, who have already been harmed by unfair imports.

There is growing concern that apple import duties could be reduced dangerously under new FTAs with key trading partners like Europe, the US, and Chile. Mufti insists this would flood local markets with imported apples, causing significant damage to the apple industry, which is the backbone of the Jammu and Kashmir economy.

Urgently, she has appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to raise the issue at the national level, urging the Government of India to safeguard the livelihoods of approximately 15 lakh families reliant on the horticulture industry in the region.

