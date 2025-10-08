New Certification Framework Targets Sustainability in Indian Coffee Sector

The Coffee Board has unveiled a sustainability certification framework, inviting public feedback to help boost recognition for Indian coffee producers. Despite sustainable practices, only 15% of the country's output meets global certification standards, and the new Indian Coffee Board Sustainability Certification Scheme (INDICOFS) aims to change that.

The INDICOFS introduces a voluntary three-tier system to align India's 4,00,000-plus small and marginal coffee holdings with international sustainability benchmarks. Nearly two million people depend on the coffee sector, which spans high biodiversity regions like the Western and Eastern Ghats, essential for ecosystem services and numerous rivers.

The framework sets compliance at three levels: Level 1 involves basic self-assessment by Coffee Board inspections; Level 2 requires third-party verification; Level 3 is certified by accredited bodies to meet international standards. The initiative aims to make Indian coffee a global sustainability benchmark, enhancing marketability and supporting the viability of coffee farming communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)