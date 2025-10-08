Nestle Exits Methane Alliance: A Blow to Climate Collaboration
Nestle has withdrawn from the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, a group formed to address dairy farming's impact on global warming by tracking and reducing methane emissions. Nestle remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, despite exiting the alliance. Agriculture plays a significant role in methane emissions.
In a surprising move, Nestle announced its departure from the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, signaling a setback for collaborative efforts to combat global warming. This global initiative, formed in December 2023, included industry giants like Danone, Kraft Heinz, and Starbucks, all committed to curbing the methane emissions of their dairy supply chains through transparent reporting and reduction strategies.
Nestle did not elaborate on the reasons behind its decision to exit the alliance but reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chains. The Swiss corporation emphasized its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. This development comes amid broader uncertainties in climate protection, reflecting a trend of corporations reevaluating their roles in sustainability-focused groups.
Methane, a greenhouse gas significantly more potent than carbon dioxide, remains a focal point in combatting climate change. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture accounts for nearly 40% of human-induced methane emissions, predominantly from livestock. Though no longer part of the EDF alliance, Nestle's efforts show a continued dedication to addressing its environmental impact.
ALSO READ
EU's Bold Move to Revamp Steel Sector: A Step Towards Sustainability
New Certification Framework Targets Sustainability in Indian Coffee Sector
Haryana's Strides in Crop Residue Management: A Model for Environmental Sustainability
Proxgy's Triumph: Dual Honours at MSMECCI Sustainability Summit
ADB Grants Bangladesh’s First Sustainability-Linked Loan to Envoy Textiles