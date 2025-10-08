Desert Bloom: Unlocking the Genetic Secrets of Pata de Guanaco

In the heart of Chile's Atacama Desert, researchers are delving into the biology of the Cistanthe longiscapa, or 'pata de guanaco,' a unique flower that thrives in extreme drought conditions. This plant could hold the genetic key to enhancing crop resilience against climate-induced droughts.

A team from Chile's Andres Bello University is unraveling the flower's genetic secrets, aiming to translate its drought tolerance into agricultural innovation. The plant's dual photosynthesis ability, switching between CAM and C3 types, makes it invaluable for scientific study amid Chile's escalating water scarcity issues.

Experts like Ariel Orellana and Cesar Pizarro Gacitua emphasize the potential impact on global agriculture. As climate change heightens drought threats, understanding and harnessing the flower's adaptive techniques could revolutionize crop management in arid environments worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)