Sunteck Realty Achieves Green 5-Star Rating in GRESB Assessment

Sunteck Realty Limited, a leader in luxury real estate development, has secured a Green 5-Star Rating by achieving a 99 score in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment. This significant achievement highlights Sunteck Realty's persistent commitment to sustainability through enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

With remarkable performance across ESG dimensions—Environmental: 50/51, Social: 25/25, and Governance: 24/24—Sunteck Realty outperformed industry peers, reinforcing its leadership role. Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Kamal Khetan, emphasized the importance of integrating sustainability as a core value to ensure responsible business practices align with profitability.

Sunteck Realty's strategy involves innovative green building practices to enhance energy efficiency and social initiatives aimed at building inclusive communities, establishing itself as a global leader in sustainable real estate. The GRESB recognition aligns with the firm's long-term vision of sustainable development, creating value for stakeholders while setting new industry standards.

