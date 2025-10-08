Domestic Turmoil: A Night of Horror in Madangir
In a shocking incident, a man named Dinesh was severely burned by his wife while he slept in their Madangir home. The altercation, involving boiling oil and chili powder, has left the victim in critical condition. The couple's troubled relationship had previously involved police intervention.
- Country:
- India
A man from Madangir, identified as Dinesh, was brutally attacked by his wife while he was asleep. The ghastly incident occurred on October 3, when Dinesh was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns and admitted to the ICU in a critical state.
The horrific act unfolded around 3 am, as Dinesh claimed his wife unexpectedly poured boiling oil on him, followed by red chilli powder, according to an FIR filed with the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. The couple has reportedly been in a strained relationship over the years.
Neighbours were alerted by Dinesh's screams and intervened. Dinesh's wife is under investigation for causing grievous harm, although no arrests have been made. The incident underscores domestic violence's alarming presence and the urgent need for conflict resolution in relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PVR INOX Unveils India's First Dine-In Cinema at M5 ECity Mall
Pharma Firm Faces Investigation for Allegedly Toxic Cough Syrup
Tragic Firecracker Factory Blast in Andhra Pradesh Claims Six Lives
Assam CM's wife files case against MLA Akhil Gogoi for alleging her firm took part in festival in Singapore where Zubeen Garg died.
U.S. Tightens Trade Restrictions on Chinese Firms Over Drones