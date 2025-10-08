Domestic Turmoil: A Night of Horror in Madangir

A man from Madangir, identified as Dinesh, was brutally attacked by his wife while he was asleep. The ghastly incident occurred on October 3, when Dinesh was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns and admitted to the ICU in a critical state.

The horrific act unfolded around 3 am, as Dinesh claimed his wife unexpectedly poured boiling oil on him, followed by red chilli powder, according to an FIR filed with the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. The couple has reportedly been in a strained relationship over the years.

Neighbours were alerted by Dinesh's screams and intervened. Dinesh's wife is under investigation for causing grievous harm, although no arrests have been made. The incident underscores domestic violence's alarming presence and the urgent need for conflict resolution in relationships.

