L&T Donates Rs 5 Crore to Uttarakhand for Disaster Relief

A delegation from Larsen & Toubro met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi, delivering Rs five crore for Uttarakhand's disaster relief. The Chief Minister appreciated L&T's support, underscoring the importance of private sector involvement in dealing with frequent calamities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:55 IST
Delegation from L&T with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) visited Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi on Wednesday, presenting Rs five crore for Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This contribution aims to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by recent natural disasters in the region.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude towards L&T, emphasizing that corporate support is crucial during such challenging times. He highlighted the state government's focus on relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction work, acknowledging the private sector's role in accelerating these efforts to aid affected communities efficiently.

Uttarakhand, prone to frequent natural calamities due to its geographical conditions, witnessed a recent natural disaster in the Nandanagar area of Chamoli district. A September 17 cloudburst led to the tragic loss of seven lives, injuring 11 others. CM Dhami's ground inspection further reinforced the government's dedication to stand by the victims during these crises.

Latest News

