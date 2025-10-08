Argentina Drops Export Taxes on Key Metals
Argentina has temporarily eliminated export taxes on aluminum, steel, and their derivatives until the end of 2025. This decision aims to encourage exports and will remain effective until December 31, 2025, or until partner countries lower tariffs below 45%, as per the official resolution.
The government resolution, which was announced late on Tuesday, clarifies that the suspension of export duties will be in place until December 31 or until partner countries reduce their respective tariffs below 45%, whichever condition is met first.
This move is anticipated to enhance Argentina's export competitiveness on the global stage, particularly in the metals market, and stimulate economic growth by incentivizing producers to expand their international sales.
