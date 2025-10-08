Argentina Drops Export Taxes on Key Metals

Argentina has taken a significant step to boost its metal exports by temporarily eliminating export taxes on aluminum, steel, and derivatives. This tax relief is effective until the end of 2025, as reported in the official gazette.

The government resolution, which was announced late on Tuesday, clarifies that the suspension of export duties will be in place until December 31 or until partner countries reduce their respective tariffs below 45%, whichever condition is met first.

This move is anticipated to enhance Argentina's export competitiveness on the global stage, particularly in the metals market, and stimulate economic growth by incentivizing producers to expand their international sales.

