Left Menu

Revolutionary Molecular Architecture: Nobel Triumphs in Chemistry

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi secured the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on metal-organic frameworks. These materials offer innovative solutions for environmental challenges, such as carbon capture and water harvesting, while also addressing issues like 'forever chemicals'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST
Revolutionary Molecular Architecture: Nobel Triumphs in Chemistry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant scientific achievement, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering a new form of molecular architecture. Their development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) could lead to practical solutions for pressing global issues such as climate change and water scarcity.

These novel materials, noted for their porosity and capacity to store gases, have been highlighted for their potential to address challenges like capturing carbon dioxide and removing persistent pollutants from water. According to Olof Ramstrom of the Nobel Committee, a small volume of these materials could hold substantial amounts of gas, similar to the magical storage space of Hermione's handbag in Harry Potter.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized the laureates for their contributions, with the prize entailing significant recognition beyond its $1.2 million monetary award. The laureates include Kitagawa, Robson, and Yaghi, who have diverse backgrounds spanning Japan, Australia, and the United States, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

 India
2
Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

 Global
3
Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

 India
4
Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025