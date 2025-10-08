Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's first commercial electric truck battery swapping station in Delhi. The initiative, developed by Energy in Motion, aims to reduce dependency on fuel imports by promoting alternative energy solutions, he reported.

Gadkari emphasized India's annual expenditure of Rs 25 lakh crore on fuel imports could instead fund national development. The government is determined to cut logistics costs below 9% by December 2026 through the enhancement of highway networks and developing multi-modal infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for India as a green energy hub focuses on agriculture-made energy and promoting ethanol, bio-CNG, and bio-LNG projects to boost farmers' incomes while combating environmental challenges like stubble burning, Gadkari stated.

