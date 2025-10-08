CBI's Operation Chakra-V Uncovers Transnational Digital Arrest Fraud

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an expansive operation, executing searches at approximately 40 locations across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal. These raids were part of the ongoing Operation Chakra-V, aimed at dismantling a transnational cyber-enabled 'digital arrest' fraud. CBI registered a comprehensive FIR following complaints from nine victims on the I4C MHA's NCRP Portal.

The investigation revealed an elaborate network of approximately 40 individuals involved in facilitating the fraud. The CBI discovered domestic entities providing mule accounts and using parallel hawala channels for laundering crime proceeds. This network was found to be sophisticated, with money being withdrawn in India and transferred abroad to be accessed via foreign ATMs.

Analysis of over 15,000 IP addresses showed operations extending to foreign locations, including Cambodia. The digital arrest frauds utilized Indian mule account holders for layering and fund movement, employing Fintech infrastructure. Recovered digital devices, KYC documents, and communication archives are under examination to trace financial trails and communication channels. The CBI is leveraging advanced digital forensics and intelligence-led operations to combat such complex fraud networks.

