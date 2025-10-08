Defense Argues Lack of Evidence Against Umar Khalid in Conspiracy Case

In a crucial hearing at the Karkardooma Court, defense counsel for Umar Khalid contended that Khalid was not present at a pivotal meeting alleged to have orchestrated the Delhi riots. The Delhi Police have claimed this meeting, held on January 8, 2020, was foundational to the conspiracy.

The courtroom witnessed senior advocate Tridip Pais representing Umar Khalid, relying on call detail records (CDRs) to assert that Khalid and others accused were absent from the meeting in question. The defense's strategy hinges on these records to dismantle the narrative of a coordinated conspiracy.

Arguing further, Pais noted the lack of incriminating recoveries against Khalid, emphasizing that no financial transactions linked to the conspiracy were recorded. As the court deliberates on framing charges for all 18 accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the defense continues to challenge the allegations.

