Defense Argues Lack of Evidence Against Umar Khalid in Conspiracy Case
Umar Khalid's counsel presented arguments in the Karkardooma Court, stating Khalid was absent from a critical meeting alleged to have planned the Delhi riots. The defense used call records to challenge conspiracy claims. The hearing, involving 18 accused under UAPA, continues with focus on charge framing.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial hearing at the Karkardooma Court, defense counsel for Umar Khalid contended that Khalid was not present at a pivotal meeting alleged to have orchestrated the Delhi riots. The Delhi Police have claimed this meeting, held on January 8, 2020, was foundational to the conspiracy.
The courtroom witnessed senior advocate Tridip Pais representing Umar Khalid, relying on call detail records (CDRs) to assert that Khalid and others accused were absent from the meeting in question. The defense's strategy hinges on these records to dismantle the narrative of a coordinated conspiracy.
Arguing further, Pais noted the lack of incriminating recoveries against Khalid, emphasizing that no financial transactions linked to the conspiracy were recorded. As the court deliberates on framing charges for all 18 accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the defense continues to challenge the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJD's Election Strategy for Nuapada By-Poll: Committees and Candidates
Odisha's Bold Moves: Pre-Election Mega Projects Unveiled in Nuapada
Nuapada By-Election: A Test of Political Might in Odisha
Congress Nominates Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada By-Election
Nuapada Bypoll: All Set for November Showdown in Odisha