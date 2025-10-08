Left Menu

Defense Argues Lack of Evidence Against Umar Khalid in Conspiracy Case

Umar Khalid's counsel presented arguments in the Karkardooma Court, stating Khalid was absent from a critical meeting alleged to have planned the Delhi riots. The defense used call records to challenge conspiracy claims. The hearing, involving 18 accused under UAPA, continues with focus on charge framing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:25 IST
Defense Argues Lack of Evidence Against Umar Khalid in Conspiracy Case
Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial hearing at the Karkardooma Court, defense counsel for Umar Khalid contended that Khalid was not present at a pivotal meeting alleged to have orchestrated the Delhi riots. The Delhi Police have claimed this meeting, held on January 8, 2020, was foundational to the conspiracy.

The courtroom witnessed senior advocate Tridip Pais representing Umar Khalid, relying on call detail records (CDRs) to assert that Khalid and others accused were absent from the meeting in question. The defense's strategy hinges on these records to dismantle the narrative of a coordinated conspiracy.

Arguing further, Pais noted the lack of incriminating recoveries against Khalid, emphasizing that no financial transactions linked to the conspiracy were recorded. As the court deliberates on framing charges for all 18 accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the defense continues to challenge the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025