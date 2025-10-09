Left Menu

NIA Uncovers Fresh Arms Cache in Ongoing Bihar Smuggling Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized weapons and incriminating materials in Bihar during a probe into a 2024 arms smuggling case. Raids at an accused's property yielded firearms, ammunition, and cash, deepening the investigation into an interstate trafficking network linked to Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:05 IST
NIA Uncovers Fresh Arms Cache in Ongoing Bihar Smuggling Probe
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant strides in its investigation into a 2024 arms smuggling case, recovering a new cache of weapons and ammunition during a series of raids. The crackdown occurred at the residence of Sandeep Kumar Sinha, also known as Chhotu Lala, in Bihar's Vaishali district.

According to NIA officials, the search led to the seizure of a 9 mm pistol, 18 live cartridges, two pistol magazines, a double-barrelled 12-bore gun, 35 cartridges, and Rs 4.21 lakh in cash. Sinha is reportedly a close associate of the prime suspect, Vikash Kumar, and an active participant in the arms trafficking network.

This case, initially launched by the Bihar Police following the discovery of an AK-47 rifle, was taken over by the NIA in August 2024. Four suspects have been arrested, with another recently detained, as the investigation continues to dismantle the broader network believed to be smuggling arms from Nagaland to Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
2
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India
4
Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025