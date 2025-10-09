NIA Uncovers Fresh Arms Cache in Ongoing Bihar Smuggling Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant strides in its investigation into a 2024 arms smuggling case, recovering a new cache of weapons and ammunition during a series of raids. The crackdown occurred at the residence of Sandeep Kumar Sinha, also known as Chhotu Lala, in Bihar's Vaishali district.

According to NIA officials, the search led to the seizure of a 9 mm pistol, 18 live cartridges, two pistol magazines, a double-barrelled 12-bore gun, 35 cartridges, and Rs 4.21 lakh in cash. Sinha is reportedly a close associate of the prime suspect, Vikash Kumar, and an active participant in the arms trafficking network.

This case, initially launched by the Bihar Police following the discovery of an AK-47 rifle, was taken over by the NIA in August 2024. Four suspects have been arrested, with another recently detained, as the investigation continues to dismantle the broader network believed to be smuggling arms from Nagaland to Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)