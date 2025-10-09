Left Menu

Nestle Steps Back: Exits Global Methane Reduction Alliance

Nestle has withdrawn from the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, signaling changes in global corporate climate partnerships. Despite leaving the alliance, Nestle remains committed to reducing methane and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It continues efforts for more resilient food systems amid rising global warming concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nestle announced its withdrawal from the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, a global initiative aimed at mitigating the effects of dairy farming on climate change. The alliance, which includes major players like Danone and Starbucks, was established to measure and curb methane emissions in dairy supply chains.

Despite its withdrawal, Nestle emphasized its ongoing commitment to reducing emissions. The Swiss company remains focused on achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and has partnered with the World Farmers' Organisation to enhance food system resilience against climate change.

This exit follows a broader trend of companies reconsidering their climate commitments, amidst global political shifts away from environmental protections. Methane, being significantly more potent than carbon dioxide, continues to be a critical factor in combating global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

