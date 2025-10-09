Red Sea Relief: Maersk Shares Dip as Gaza Ceasefire Promises Safe Passage

Maersk's share value experienced a drop on Thursday amidst expectations that a recent Gaza ceasefire could reopen vital container shipping routes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. This development may alleviate current capacity challenges that have kept freight rates elevated.

The ceasefire pact, agreed upon by Israel and Hamas as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, also suggests potential changes in the behavior of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces, who have previously targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea, rerouting them via the African route since late 2023. However, the Houthis have yet to publicly respond to the ceasefire or indicate any policy adjustments.

While Maersk shares decreased by 2%, hitting their lowest point since July 8, analysts caution that even with the ceasefire, shipping firms are likely to delay route normalization for months, awaiting assurance against any future threats. A Maersk spokesperson stated the company would only reconsider transiting the Red Sea once a sustainable security solution is in place, linking the Bab al-Mandab Strait's safety to developments in Gaza.

