Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Catalyzing Regional Empowerment in Mehsana

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana features a trade show highlighting innovations across diverse sectors. Prominent figures, including the Chief Minister and Union Minister, inaugurated the event aimed at promoting local entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in alignment with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurate Trade Show and Exhibition (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for North Gujarat is unfolding its grand spectacle at Ganpat University, Mehsana, on October 9 and 10. In a ceremonious prelude to the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a Trade Show and Exhibition, marking a vibrant commencement.

Distinguished guests, including State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, mingled with industry stalwarts at the event. The exhibition, a focal point of the conference, boasts cutting-edge innovations and technologies from sectors like agriculture and renewable energy.

With over 400 exhibitors, including major corporations like Adani and Maruti Suzuki, the conference aims to promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' ideals. The event will also host a Vendor Development Program, fostering vital industry linkages and boosting local business growth, aligning with the ethos of regional empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

